13 things to tell your kids if you forgot to move 'The Elf on the Shelf'

As the days inch nearer to Christmas, families across the country are taking part in "Elf on the Shelf" festivities, where a small elf figurine is placed around the home every day to watch if children have been naughty or nice.

According to the story told to children, the elf moves on its own each night. Parents can sometimes forget, though, to move the figurine, resulting in kids asking why the elf is still in its same place.

In case you're one of those who forgot to move your "Elf on the Shelf" last night, here are some reasons you can share with your children on why the doll is in its same spot.

1. He wanted to get in shape to travel to his next exciting location.

2. He had such a lovely view he didn't want to move.

3. He decided to keep extra close watch on you.

4. He was nice and cozy reading an elf book.

5. He was so hungry he wanted a midnight snack (if the Elf is in a kitchen/dining area).

6. He was scared because of pets in the house.

7. He got his foot stuck and needs help getting out.

8. He thought he heard reindeer on the roof early and didn't want to scare them.

9. Santa told him he could take some much needed time off.

10. He was taking an extra long nap because he's going to find an even better spot to be tomorrow.

11. He was waiting for another elf friend who never showed up.

12. He is afraid of heights and was too scared to move.

13. He forgot his wallet/cellphone and went back to look for it.
