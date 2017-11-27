PAGEANT

First woman with Down syndrome competes in Miss U.S.A. state pageant

A 22-year-old woman who is believed to be the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a Miss U.S.A state pageant won two awards Sunday. (KGO-TV)

A 22-year-old woman from Minnesota is quickly earning the title of trailblazer after a pageant took place on Sunday.

Mikayla Holmgren is believed to be the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a Miss U.S.A state pageant.

Holmgren is a student at Bethel University in Saint Paul where she's a triple-threat athlete.

She also serves as a mentor for other young women and has a passion for dancing.

While she didn't move on to the final round, Holmgren's talent and charisma didn't go unnoticed. She won two awards Sunday night - Spirit of Miss U.S.A and the Director's Award. "I'm really proud of my parents and I'm really proud of myself," Holmgren said.

The audience gave Holmgren a standing ovation, and Kalie Wright was chosen as the next Miss Minnesota U.S.A.
