23rd Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) --
Break out of cabin fever and help the Leukemia Research Foundation (LRF) fund research and support patients living with a blood cancer diagnosis by registering for the 23rd Annual ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk.


Visit www.Gibbons5K.com/Register to register. The run/walk is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, 2017, at 6:25 p.m., in Chicago's Grant Park!

Online registrations for the 5K Run and 3K Walk are $35 through February 23, 2017.

Event sponsorships are still available. Contact Cindy Kane at Cindy@LRFmail.org or call 847-424-0600. The LRF is honored to have the support of ABC 7 Chicago and its continued commitment to the fight against all blood cancers.

Volunteers are still needed. Contact Arleen@LRFmail.org to help.

Stay up-to-date about pre-event parties, packet pickup and more through the ABC 7 Gibbons 5K Run and 3K Walk presence on Facebook, @Gibbons5K on Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About The Leukemia Research Foundation (LRF)
The Leukemia Research Foundation, a CharityNavigator.org 4-Star Charity headquartered in Northfield, Ill., is committed to funding research and providing support to people affected by blood cancers. The Leukemia Research Foundation is dedicated to conquering all blood cancers by funding research into their causes and cures, and enriching the quality of life of those touched by these diseases. For 70 years, thousands of volunteers and 24 chapters have helped the Foundation raise more than $70 million to help fund research specifically targeting aspiring, eager, and innovative scientists and physicians around the world, provide patient financial assistance, and offer educational and emotional support for patients and their families.

Leukemia Research Foundation information is available at www.allbloodcancers.org, or by calling 847.424.0600.
