CHICAGO (WLS) --Nurses from across the Chicago area are celebrating the 29th Annual National Black Nurses Day on Friday, February 24, 2017. The event brings together nurses to talk about the issues facing their profession and to learn new ways to assist patients every day. This year's celebration is entitled ""Recognizing Nontraditional Nursing Education Programs and Celebrating Behavioral Health Nurse Providers". The event is sponsored by the Chicago Chapter of the National Black Nurses' Association, Alpha Eta Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. Beta Mu Chapter of Lambda Pi Alpha Sorority and Provident Hospital Nurse's Alumni Association.
Tickets for the 29th Annual National Black Nurses Day Celebration are free. You can register at the event site at Apostolic Faith Church (3823 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago). Chairwoman for the celebration, Dr. Sandra M. Webb Booker, RN, PhD, and Toni L. Oats, RN, BSN, the President of the Alpha Eta Chapter, Inc. of the Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority, sat down with ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming National Black Nurses Day Celebration.
Event: 29th Annual National Black Nurses Day Celebration 2017
Date: February 24, 2017
Hours: 6:00 p.m.
Address: Apostolic Faith Church
3823 South Indiana Avenue
Chicago, Illinois 60653
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free
Registration will take place at the event.
Link: www.chicagochapternbna.org