SOCIETY

29th Annual National Black Nurses Day Celebration

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nurses from across the Chicago area are celebrating the 29th Annual National Black Nurses Day on Friday, February 24. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nurses from across the Chicago area are celebrating the 29th Annual National Black Nurses Day on Friday, February 24, 2017. The event brings together nurses to talk about the issues facing their profession and to learn new ways to assist patients every day. This year's celebration is entitled ""Recognizing Nontraditional Nursing Education Programs and Celebrating Behavioral Health Nurse Providers". The event is sponsored by the Chicago Chapter of the National Black Nurses' Association, Alpha Eta Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. Beta Mu Chapter of Lambda Pi Alpha Sorority and Provident Hospital Nurse's Alumni Association.

Tickets for the 29th Annual National Black Nurses Day Celebration are free. You can register at the event site at Apostolic Faith Church (3823 S. Indiana Ave., Chicago). Chairwoman for the celebration, Dr. Sandra M. Webb Booker, RN, PhD, and Toni L. Oats, RN, BSN, the President of the Alpha Eta Chapter, Inc. of the Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority, sat down with ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming National Black Nurses Day Celebration.

Event: 29th Annual National Black Nurses Day Celebration 2017
Date: February 24, 2017
Hours: 6:00 p.m.
Address: Apostolic Faith Church

3823 South Indiana Avenue
Chicago, Illinois 60653
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free
Registration will take place at the event.
Link: www.chicagochapternbna.org
Related Topics:
societynursescommunityhealthblack history monthBronzevilleChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Watch these adorable triplets dance with their mom
iFLY instructor saves falling toddler with one hand
Heartbreaking video captures fallen soldier's homecoming
Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day
More Society
Top Stories
2 teens wounded in West Side shooting
4 killed, 1 critically injured in Des Plaines crash
Kidney disease advocate gets kidney from 11-year-old shooting victim
Insurance investigators use social media to assess liability
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
Chicago filmmaker screens new documentary
Gage Park tire slasher caught on camera
Show More
8 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in Joliet
Driver in Des Plaines fatal crash had multiple license suspensions
Video: Man accused of shooting Takiya Holmes beaten at courthouse
Police: Man charged after child hit 62 times in 5 minutes
Gunman detained after firing shots in East Oakland, CA
More News
Top Video
Chicago filmmaker screens new documentary
2 teens wounded in West Side shooting
Kidney disease advocate gets kidney from 11-year-old shooting victim
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video