SOCIETY

3 fun visual and performing arts events around Chicago this week

Oak Park Festival Theatre in Austin Gardens. | Photo: Tim W./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artistic events around Chicago this week. From an eccentric 1930s stage production to an acclaimed fine arts festival, here's what's coming up.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

'You Can't Take It With You' in Austin Gardens





Catch a staging of "You Can't Take It With You" in the open-air Oak Park Festival Theatre in Austin Gardens this weekend.

The 1930s comedy showcases the Sycamore family, "a merry melange of free-thinkers, eccentrics, odd-balls and lovable others." The drama begins when Alice's in-laws arrive for dinner to give their blessing to the marriage -- on the wrong night -- and meet Alice's peculiar extended family in all its glory. Will the two polar-opposite families find common ground? Find out at an 8 p.m. production each evening this weekend.

When: Thursday, July 5, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Austin Gardens, 167 Forest Ave., Oak Park
Admission: $32 general admission; free for children ages 12 and under; additional discounts available
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Frida Kahlo birthday celebration at Museica's Sip & Paint





Celebrate Frida Kahlo's birthday with Museica's Sip & Paint. The bring-your-own-booze party will feature a fajita dinner followed by a painting class as the 2002 film "Frida" is screened.

When: Friday, July 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Museica's Sip & Paint, 2052 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Millennium Art Festival in Downtown Chicago





Dive into fine art at the Millennium Art Festival. The acclaimed art and design show will feature the work of more than 110 juried artists. Expect to view a diverse array of original pieces -- from paintings and ceramics to photography and furniture -- and enjoy live performances, food and interactive art in the streets.

When: Friday, July 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Chicago, Lake Street at Michigan Avenue
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago
SOCIETY
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Celebrating Fourth of July: Best cities to let freedom ring
Fourth of July by the numbers
4th of July: Fireworks, fun, and more police on the street in Chicago
More Society
Top Stories
3 officers wounded, gunman killed in South Elgin
Armed man fatally shot by officers in West Garfield Park, police say
1 killed, 5 injured after tree branch falls during fireworks show in Rock Island, Ill.
Chicago police exchange gunfire with suspect on West Side
Grill brush bristle stuck in burger impales woman's tongue
Pfleger: March down Dan Ryan will go on despite ISP, CPD opposition
Video: Chimp's heartwarming reunion with couple who helped raise him
Boy, 10, drowns at Park Forest Aqua Center after hours
Show More
Business owner shoots 2 armed men during attempted robbery in Englewood
Lyft purchases Divvy bike service's parent company
Restored Tiffany stained glass re-installed in Chicago church
Daylight coyote sighting in Tinley Park concerns neighbors
CPD officer shoots teen in South Shore
More News