3 fun visual and performing arts events around Chicago this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artistic events around Chicago this week. From an eccentric 1930s stage production to an acclaimed fine arts festival, here's what's coming up.---Catch a staging of "You Can't Take It With You" in the open-air Oak Park Festival Theatre in Austin Gardens this weekend.The 1930s comedy showcases the Sycamore family, "a merry melange of free-thinkers, eccentrics, odd-balls and lovable others." The drama begins when Alice's in-laws arrive for dinner to give their blessing to the marriage -- on the wrong night -- and meet Alice's peculiar extended family in all its glory. Will the two polar-opposite families find common ground? Find out at an 8 p.m. production each evening this weekend.Thursday, July 5, 8-10 p.m.Austin Gardens, 167 Forest Ave., Oak Park$32 general admission; free for children ages 12 and under; additional discounts availableCelebrate Frida Kahlo's birthday with Museica's Sip & Paint. The bring-your-own-booze party will feature a fajita dinner followed by a painting class as the 2002 film "Frida" is screened.Friday, July 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m.Museica's Sip & Paint, 2052 N. Western Ave.$40Dive into fine art at the Millennium Art Festival. The acclaimed art and design show will feature the work of more than 110 juried artists. Expect to view a diverse array of original pieces -- from paintings and ceramics to photography and furniture -- and enjoy live performances, food and interactive art in the streets.Friday, July 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Downtown Chicago, Lake Street at Michigan AvenueFree