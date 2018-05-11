SOCIETY

3 rock shows worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

Looking to rock out this weekend? From a Company of Thieve appearance to a Beatles concert for babies, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.

Company of Thieves with Rob Clancy



Following two albums, eight line-up changes and an 11-city tour last year, Company of Thieves comes to Thalia Hall tonight, along with opener Rob Clancy.

As always, founder and frontwoman Genevieve Schatz promises an "an intimate, personal experience" from the homegrown indie band.

When: Friday, May 11, 7 p.m.- Saturday, May 12, 6 a.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $20 for general admission on the floor; $26 for balcony seats; $40 top-right opera box seats
The Music of The Beatles for Kids





Also coming to Thalia Hall this weekend: The Rock and Roll Playhouse. Saturday's edition of the weekly family concert features games, movements and stories for babies and young children -- all set to classic Beatles hits played live.

When: Saturday, May 12; doors open at 3:30 p.m., show starts at 4 p.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $15

4 local rock bands at Emporium




Rock out Sunday evening, admission free, at Emporium Wicker Park.

The show features four local bands: the power pop and rock 'n roll group MAMA, punk rockers Mystery Actions, street rockers Bad Sons and the '70s-inspired group Atomic Love.

When: Sunday, May 13, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Emporium Wicker Park, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: Free
