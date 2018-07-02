3 solid live shows in Chicago this week

Jarrod Lawson at The Promontory

Aly & AJ at Thalia Hall

Shame at The Empty Bottle

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From an award-winning soul singer to an up-and-coming post-punk band, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Catch Jarrod Lawson at The Promontory this Thursday night.Hailing from Portland, Ore., the composer, keyboardist and singer is heavily influenced by legends Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway. Lawson has performed at jazz festivals across the United States, and his self-titled debut recording scored him the Soul Artist of the Year award from London's Jazz FM.Thursday, July 5, 7-10 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W$17-$25Don't miss pop rock duo Aly & AJ this Friday night at Thalia Hall. Sisters Aly and AJ Michalka, who've sold more than two million records worldwide, are returning from a 10-year musical hiatus. Expect a heavy dose of renewed energy still layered with textured melodies, 808 drums and nostalgic synth beats.Friday, July 6, 7:30 p.m.- Saturday, July 7, 6 a.m.Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.$20-$25Last but not least, spend Saturday night with Shame at The Empty Bottle. The five-piece post-punk band from south London dropped its debut album this past January to critical acclaim in the US and Europe. Expect anoutrageous performance by the young, up-and-coming band.Saturday, July 7, 8:30 p.m.- Sunday, July 8 6 a.m.The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.$12-$14