Our ABC7 Weather Team kicked off the 37th annual Sunshine Rally in downtown Chicago with a friendly forecasting competition.Tracy Butler, Jerry Taft, Larry Mowry, Phil Schwarz and Cheryl Scott forecasted the weather for this Sunday's lakefront "March for Babies."The 5K walk supports the March of Dimes and the organization's programs and research.Jerry was also honored for his leadership and commitment to the March of Dimes for the past 37 years.