4-Star Chicagoan donates unicorns to kids with cancer

DES PLAINES, Ill. --This week's 4-Star-Chicagoan is a 7-year-old Girl Scout from Des Plaines.
Galilea Gonzalez has a unique love for unicorns and donated stuffed unicorns to children who were diagnosed with cancer.
She recently won a Disney Channel and Girl Scouts "Lead Like Elena" contest that challenged children to show how they take the lead by showing strength, bravery or ambition; by being adventurous, innovative, or bold; or through creativity, compassion or courage.
Gonzalez was one of over 45 contestants that were selected to be featured in the campaign promotion.
On "Windy City LIVE," Galilea and her mother, Carmina, donated 70 of the remaining unicorns to Lurie Children's Hospital and Shriners Hospitals for Children - Chicago.
