4 Star Chicagoan: Gyrls in the H.O.O.D.

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan, Chez Smith, stopped by to tell us how she is helping adolescent girls excel academically, professionally and socially despite their environment. Chez founded "Gyrls in the H.O.O.D." to create a safe space where inner city teens can be educated on reproductive health, sexually transmitted infections, birth control and more.
H.O.O.D stands for Healthy, Optimistic, Outstanding, and Determined.
More on Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. - http://www.chezsmithenterprises.com
