WINDY CITY LIVE

4 Star Chicagoan: Gyrls in the H.O.O.D.

EMBED </>More Videos

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan, Chez Smith, stopped by to tell us how she is helping adolescent girls excel academically, professionally and socially despite their environment. (WLS)

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan, Chez Smith, stopped by to tell us how she is helping adolescent girls excel academically, professionally and socially despite their environment. Chez founded "Gyrls in the H.O.O.D." to create a safe space where inner city teens can be educated on reproductive health, sexually transmitted infections, birth control and more.

H.O.O.D stands for Healthy, Optimistic, Outstanding, and Determined.

More on Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. - http://www.chezsmithenterprises.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVEteenagers
Load Comments
WINDY CITY LIVE
The Bleeding Veggie Burger
The Lone Bellow perform live
Latest trends in Halloween and autumn home decor
Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani talks about Taste Talks Chicago
More Windy City LIVE
SOCIETY
Brain tumor survivor climbs mountains to raise money for Lurie
Dating expert on how to improve your online dating profile
Michael Jordan donates $7M to build medical clinics
Harvey victims get wedding of their dreams for free
More Society
Top Stories
Cubs set lineup for NLDS Game 4
Tinley Park crash kills 1, injures 2
Ditka: 'No oppression in last 100 years'
Police: Suspect pushed man onto Blue Line tracks, wouldn't allow him back on platform
Mother of 3 robbed, pistol-whipped in IKEA parking lot
Southwest fare sale includes $49 flights from Chicago
Vote to be held on repealing sugary drink tax
Police: Crystal Lake man met teens on social media to solicit sex, nude photos
Show More
NFL commissioner: 'Everyone should stand' for National Anthem
Radio host Delilah takes break after son's suicide
Ex-Chicago police oversight chief runs for attorney general
Police find feces-covered toddler, 2 others home alone
ESPN suspends anchor for breaking social media rules
More News
Top Video
Brain tumor survivor climbs mountains to raise money for Lurie
Man shot in East Garfield Park, CPD squad car struck by gunfire
Tinley Park crash kills 1, injures 2
Student from Puerto Rico enrolls in Chicago school after Hurricane Maria
More Video