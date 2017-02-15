4-Star Chicagoan: Quentin Love feeds the homeless

This week's 4-Star Chicagoan is on a mission to feed the homeless in our city by providing free hot meals and bringing hope to his community.
Quentin Love, owner of TurkeyChop Gourmet Grill, transforms his restaurant into a soup kitchen to give free meals to the homeless every Monday. Since 2014, the West Humboldt Park restaurant has surpassed feeding 100,000 people in the community and serves 400-500 each Monday.
Quentin competed on the Food Network's "Guy's Grocery Games Veterans Holiday Showdown" and donated half of his $36,000 winnings to help feed the homeless. Other than food, Quentin gives out clothes and shoes to those in need, and gave away 1,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving. He is currently working on gifting $1,000 grants through a Go Fund Me in categories of entrepreneurship, education, single parenthood and community activism.
Quentin wrote 2 books with recipes, success stories, and insight into how he turned his life around after being homeless several times. "The Motivational Cookbook: Feeding Your Body, Mind and Spirit" offers healthy comfort food recipes, success insights and worksheets. His second book, "The 66-Day Objective" leads the reader on a journey of personal discovery to lock in their goals and/or remove bad habits in 66 days through guided journaling. All proceeds from the book go towards the soup kitchen.
His Love Foundation is a not-for-profit dedicated to providing a higher quality of living to under-served communities through holistic programming focused on leadership development, workforce development and healthy living.
For more information on TurkeyChop or ways to help, visit: http://www.turkeychop.com/
