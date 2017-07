Next week, I will be back on my #GirlPowerTrip to meet girls in Middle East, Africa & Latin America. 4/ — Malala (@Malala) July 7, 2017

She's a global education advocate. She's survived an attack on her life. She's a Nobel Peace Prize winner. And on Wednesday, she turns 20.Malala Yousafzai has inspired a generation to advocate for girls to have adequate, safe access to education. In honor of her birthday, here's a look at five of the most powerful ways she's done it.1.At the age of 11, Malala began anonymously blogging for BBC Urdu. She gave vivid accounts of what it was like attending school as a girl in the Swat district of Pakistan. Her first post read, in part:She did not stay anonymous for long. At the age of 12, she was featured in a vivid New York Times documentary about her school being shut down by the Taliban. 2.On Oct. 9, 2012, a lone member of the Taliban entered Malala's school bus and shot her in the head . Malala nearly died. She underwent surgery, was transferred to the United Kingdom and spent months in the hospital before coming out stronger than before.3.Shortly after the attack, Malala and her father put the wheels into motion to establish the Malala Fund, which aims to help support education for children across the world. Malala herself announced the fund in a February 2013 video saying, "This is a second life, this is a new life. And I want to serve."4.On Dec. 10, 2014, Malala spoke after receiving a Nobel Peace Prize, the youngest person to ever be awarded the honor. She took the opportunity to speak not about herself, but about the girls around world she represents."I am Malala," she said . "I am those 66 million girls who are deprived of education. And today I am not raising my voice. It is the voice of 66 million girls."5.Even though the United Nations declared her birthday to be "Malala Day," she has never let the day be about her. She uses her position as a public figure -- especially on July 12 -- to raise awareness about girls' education. After finishing high school and joining Twitter last week, Malala announced that she will be traveling to continue her advocacy work this week.