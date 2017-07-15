CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is celebrating our military on July 15, 2017 for the 5th Annual USO BBQ for the troops. This year's event will see a record number of new-car dealerships participating: 100 across the Chicago area. Dealerships will fire-up their grills to raise money for local troops through the USO of Illinois. Dealers will also accept donations throughout the month of July. Next time you're in for service, consider donating loose change in your cup holder. For a complete list of all participating dealerships, click here.
On top of all the great food, there will also be Patriotic ceremonies, cook-offs, car washes, live music and games for kids of all ages. People can also show their support on social media by posting with hashtag #BBQ4Troops. Fans can also enter to win the Ultimate Backyard BBQ - just by nominating a service member who is most deserving of the event. Real Urban Barbecue head chef will BBQ for the winner and 50 friends and the Chicago Blackhawks will make a special appearance. The USO of Illinois President and CEO, Alison Ruble, and owner of Jack Phelan Dodge Cyrsler Jeep Ram, JC Phelan, joined ABC 7 live from the USO BBQ for the Troops event in Countryside to talk about the importance of giving back to our veterans and to explain how you can get involved with all the fun.
Event: USO Barbecue for the Troops
Date: Sat., July 15
Hours: Typical event hours from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Address: 100+ Local dealerships throughout Chicagoland
Admission: Free; donations are accepted for the USO of Illinois. Check with individual dealership for details.
Visit DriveChicago.com to find a BBQ near you. Also enter the #BBQ4Troops social media contest by nominating someone deserving of the Ultimate Backyard BBQ - Real Urban BBQ for the winner and 50 friends and a special visit from the Chicago Blackhawks
Links: http://usoofillinois.org/, http://www.DriveChicago.com