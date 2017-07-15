USO BBQ FOR TROOPS

5th annual USO BBQ for the Troops

EMBED </>More Videos

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is celebrating our military for the 5th Annual USO BBQ for the troops. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Automobile Trade Association is celebrating our military on July 15, 2017 for the 5th Annual USO BBQ for the troops. This year's event will see a record number of new-car dealerships participating: 100 across the Chicago area. Dealerships will fire-up their grills to raise money for local troops through the USO of Illinois. Dealers will also accept donations throughout the month of July. Next time you're in for service, consider donating loose change in your cup holder. For a complete list of all participating dealerships, click here.

On top of all the great food, there will also be Patriotic ceremonies, cook-offs, car washes, live music and games for kids of all ages. People can also show their support on social media by posting with hashtag #BBQ4Troops. Fans can also enter to win the Ultimate Backyard BBQ - just by nominating a service member who is most deserving of the event. Real Urban Barbecue head chef will BBQ for the winner and 50 friends and the Chicago Blackhawks will make a special appearance. The USO of Illinois President and CEO, Alison Ruble, and owner of Jack Phelan Dodge Cyrsler Jeep Ram, JC Phelan, joined ABC 7 live from the USO BBQ for the Troops event in Countryside to talk about the importance of giving back to our veterans and to explain how you can get involved with all the fun.
Event: USO Barbecue for the Troops
Date: Sat., July 15
Hours: Typical event hours from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Address: 100+ Local dealerships throughout Chicagoland
Admission: Free; donations are accepted for the USO of Illinois. Check with individual dealership for details.

Visit DriveChicago.com to find a BBQ near you. Also enter the #BBQ4Troops social media contest by nominating someone deserving of the Ultimate Backyard BBQ - Real Urban BBQ for the winner and 50 friends and a special visit from the Chicago Blackhawks

Links: http://usoofillinois.org/, http://www.DriveChicago.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyUSO BBQ for troopscommunityfundraiserchicago proud
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
USO BBQ FOR TROOPS
Classic car show at Oak Lawn dealership raises money for USO
CATA/USO of Illinois BBQ For The Troops 2017
BBQ for the Troops to be held July 15 at car dealerships
Chicago car dealerships hosting BBQ for the Troops this weekend
More USO BBQ for troops
SOCIETY
Saturday is final day for annual Rainbow PUSH convention
Pool towering 40 stories over downtown drained
ABC 7 Chicago to sponsor 2017 Fiesta Del Sol in Pilsen
Bill Clinton poses with Bush statues
More Society
Top Stories
Des Plaines, Fox rivers continue to rise as north suburbs brace for more flooding
9-year-old boy killed, man wounded in East Side shooting
Emails released Friday show racist, sexist culture in city water dept.
2 charged in murders of 4 Pennsylvania men
5 dead, 12 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening
Driver who left scene of Woodlawn crash sought by police
3 dead in fire in Honolulu high-rise apartment building
Show More
Saturday is final day for annual Rainbow PUSH convention
Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong to be auctioned in NY
13-year-old girl missing from Lithuanian Plaza
Cook County lays off more than 300 employees after soda tax delay
Chicago chefs use local ingredients at Green City Market Chef BBQ
More News
Top Video
Chicago chefs use local ingredients at Green City Market Chef BBQ
Weekend Watch: Illinois' credit rating
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month without guilt
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video