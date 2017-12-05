ABC7 Holiday Gift Guide

We'll update this post throughout the week with new information about gifts that give back (Wednesday), gifts for pet lovers and pets (Thursday) and hostess gifts (Friday) and nostalgic gifts (Monday).
SERVICE PEOPLE
Elizabeth Striegel, of Gurnee Mills, showed a variety of gifts perfect for the people who help us manage our daily lives, including the door staff, dog walkers and teachers.
Here are a few of the items she brought:
TEACHER
Candles from Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th
$6.99 each with many scents available including sea salt, rosewood and fig.
BABYSITTER/HOUSEKEEPER
Corksicle canteeens from Things Remembered
The canteen, which don't leak and keep beverages hot or cold up to 12 hours, is one of the most popular items of the holiday season.
$20 - $34 each
MAIL CARRIER
Hats and gloves from Bass Pro Shops
Great idea for those who have to face the winter elements!
North Face/Columbia hats and gloves range from $30 - $45
DOOR STAFF
Essential oil diffuser from Bed Bath & Beyond
This is the most requested item in store this season and can create a spa-like experience anywhere.
$10
PERSONAL TRAINER
Massage pillow from F.Y.E
This Shiatsu massage pillow - $35.99
DOG WALKER
Shoe Rescue from Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th
This product helps remove salt and dirt from shoes.
$2 -$4