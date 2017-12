ABC7 Holiday Gift Guide

SERVICE PEOPLE

EMBED >More News Videos Looking for a gift for the doorman, dog walker or your mail delivery person?

ABC7's holiday gift guide provides expert tips about some of the hottest gifts this season.We'll update this post throughout the week with new information about gifts that give back (Wednesday), gifts for pet lovers and pets (Thursday) and hostess gifts (Friday) and nostalgic gifts (Monday). Elizabeth Striegel, of Gurnee Mills , showed a variety of gifts perfect for the people who help us manage our daily lives, including the door staff, dog walkers and teachers.Here are a few of the items she brought:Candles from Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th$6.99 each with many scents available including sea salt, rosewood and fig.Corksicle canteeens from Things RememberedThe canteen, which don't leak and keep beverages hot or cold up to 12 hours, is one of the most popular items of the holiday season.$20 - $34 eachHats and gloves from Bass Pro ShopsGreat idea for those who have to face the winter elements!North Face/Columbia hats and gloves range from $30 - $45Essential oil diffuser from Bed Bath & BeyondThis is the most requested item in store this season and can create a spa-like experience anywhere.$10Massage pillow from F.Y.EThis Shiatsu massage pillow - $35.99Shoe Rescue from Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5thThis product helps remove salt and dirt from shoes.$2 -$4