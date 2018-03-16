Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
SOCIETY
ABC7's Karen Jordan participates in Dancing with Chicago Celebrities
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3226201" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
ABC7's Karen Jordan danced in the 2018 Dancing with Chicago Celebrities Friday. (WLS)
WLS
Friday, March 16, 2018 10:34PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7's Karen Jordan took the stage at the 13th annual Dancing with Chicago Celebrities.
The event was a fundraiser for breast cancer research.
Karen participated in honor of her aunt, Gwen.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
ballroom dancing
dance
fundraiser
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
K9 memorial honors fallen CPD Officer Thor Soderberg
Gold grills, diplomas & other weird things left in Ubers
How does Chicago dye the river green for St. Patrick's Day?
'I do': Queen gives her consent for Harry-Meghan wedding
More Society
Top Stories
Father of formerly missing Markham children charged with murder, parental abduction
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Simeon students make amends after classmates trash Walmart during walkout
Kennedy-King College coach charged with sexually abusing student
Family forced off Southwest flight at Midway in viral video
Fla. DOT: Engineer reported cracks in bridge 2 days before Miami collapse
Customers: Brooks Shoe Service closed, luxury items thrown away
Former CPD Superintendent McCarthy to run for mayor
Show More
Man grabs girl at Roosevelt Red Line station
Prosecutors: Man charged 5 months after calling 911, saying he killed girlfriend
Sister claims to know location of Stacy Peterson's body
CPD ready with St. Patrick's Day security plan
Public dangers: Illinois bombing crew to be kept in jail
More News
Top Video
CPD ready with St. Patrick's Day security plan
Brookfield Zoo animals snack on shamrocks
Family forced off Southwest flight at Midway in viral video
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
190 North
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago