  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

ABC7's Karen Jordan participates in Dancing with Chicago Celebrities

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7's Karen Jordan danced in the 2018 Dancing with Chicago Celebrities Friday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
ABC7's Karen Jordan took the stage at the 13th annual Dancing with Chicago Celebrities.

The event was a fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Karen participated in honor of her aunt, Gwen.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyballroom dancingdancefundraiser
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
K9 memorial honors fallen CPD Officer Thor Soderberg
Gold grills, diplomas & other weird things left in Ubers
How does Chicago dye the river green for St. Patrick's Day?
'I do': Queen gives her consent for Harry-Meghan wedding
More Society
Top Stories
Father of formerly missing Markham children charged with murder, parental abduction
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Simeon students make amends after classmates trash Walmart during walkout
Kennedy-King College coach charged with sexually abusing student
Family forced off Southwest flight at Midway in viral video
Fla. DOT: Engineer reported cracks in bridge 2 days before Miami collapse
Customers: Brooks Shoe Service closed, luxury items thrown away
Former CPD Superintendent McCarthy to run for mayor
Show More
Man grabs girl at Roosevelt Red Line station
Prosecutors: Man charged 5 months after calling 911, saying he killed girlfriend
Sister claims to know location of Stacy Peterson's body
CPD ready with St. Patrick's Day security plan
Public dangers: Illinois bombing crew to be kept in jail
More News
Top Video
CPD ready with St. Patrick's Day security plan
Brookfield Zoo animals snack on shamrocks
Family forced off Southwest flight at Midway in viral video
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video