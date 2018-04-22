SOCIETY

Activists, Confederate group hold competing memorial services in Oak Woods Cemetery

Activist group Smash White Supremacy and Sons of the Confederate Veterans held competing memorial services at Oak Woods Cemetery Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two memorial services were held Sunday at Oak Woods Cemetery in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

One service was held for Ida B. Wells by members of "Smash White Supremacy," who want the cemetery's Confederate Mound monument torn down.

The group said the statue of a Confederate soldier has no business being in the same cemetery as Wells, who documented lynchings in the 1890s.

A few hundred feet away, Sons of the Confederate Veterans held a memorial at the Confederate Mound for Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconfederate monumentprotestcemeteryChicagoGreater Grand Crossing
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Walk the Walk for Autism beats fundraising goal
Aurora mayor apologizes after library displays poem some call anti-Muslim
Stinky corpse flower blooming in Arizona
World's oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117
More Society
Top Stories
Illinois man wanted in deadly Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; 4 dead
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Cubs' Kris Bryant leaves game after getting hit in head by pitch
Chicago airports now offering free wireless internet
Aurora mayor apologizes after library displays poem some call anti-Muslim
White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar in critical condition following brain bleed
2 firefighters among 3 injured in Hazel Crest house fire
Elderly woman found pushing dead woman around in shopping cart
Show More
Man wearing 'MAGA' hat, Trump shirt attacks Hispanic subway rider: Police
Stinky corpse flower blooming in Arizona
Intoxicated driver runs off I-94 ramp, hits car driven by another intoxicated driver
Woman fined $500 over apple in carry-on bag
More News