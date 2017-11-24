SOCIETY

Activists planning Black Friday protest on Mag Mile

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
On Black Friday as many start shopping for friends and family members, some groups are urging people to stop and think about the family of Laquan McDonald.

The teenager was shot and killed by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014 as he was walking away from the officer, holding a knife. Activists say they're still waiting for justice. Van Dyke is facing murder charges in the case.

Demonstrators are asking shoppers for the third year in a row to boycott stores, and they plan to block the doors of stores on the Mag Mile to get their message heard.

Several groups are coming together to stop what they say is business as usual. They plan to block stores, tie up traffic, and cripple sales to try and gain support from the public and gain community control of the police after the shooting of McDonald.

Organizers say by causing disruption along the Mag Mile on this Black Friday, they will send a message to the mayor and City Hall to make changes to the police department and demand more accountability.

The group wants to put the control in the public's hands, and want shoppers to boycott all major retailers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyprotestblack fridaylaquan mcdonaldChicagoStreeterville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Freed Chicago man celebrates Thanksgiving after 20 years in jail
Chicago area celebrates Thanksgiving with parade, shopping and serving meals
$175K payback after homeless man uses last $20 to help stranger
More Society
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help Minnesota woman robbed while visiting relatives
Freed Chicago man celebrates Thanksgiving after 20 years in jail
Suspect in DPS trooper's death captured in Waller County
Teacher suspected of narcotics possession at school, escorted from school by police
Man charged with stabbing father to death in Austin
1 dead, 8 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings
Rev. Jesse Jackson talks about Parkinson's diagnosis at Thanksgiving event
1,800 gallons of vodka stolen from LA distillery
Show More
SUV stolen in Dolton crashes into auto shop in Calumet City
Person shot, critically wounded by security guard in Bronzeville
Flynn legal team no longer discussing special counsel Russia probe with Trump lawyers
J. Crew will close dozens of stores by the end of January
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
Conrad Chicago hotel rooms for $11.14 a night sell out
More Photos