A girl had a memorable encounter with Pope Francis when she grabbed his zucchetto.Estella, 3, and her family had been visiting Rome from Atlanta and had went to see the Pope on Wednesday, March 22, where the 3-year-old girl hilariously grabbed the Pope's hat. Estella's godfather Mountain Butorac shared footage of the funny encounter on Twitter, where it was liked over 5,000 times."Lovely ... a moment in life to remember," commented one Twitter user."Make a little story book. The Day I Stole The Pope's Hat," commented another.