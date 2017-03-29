SOCIETY

Alligator spotted on golf course in South Carolina

That's a big gator! (Johnny Haithcock)

Chubbs from Happy Gilmore would not like the sight of this.

A giant alligator strutted onto the Osprey Point Course golf course in South Carolina on Monday. Video of the incident shows golfers stopping to catch a glimpse of the gator as it struts it's stuff.

This wasn't the only gator golf sighting that day. Golfers at The River Course on Kiawah Island, a few miles away from the Osprey Point Course, also spotted a gator, this time walking on the course during a tournament. It's unclear, however, if it was the same gator in both sightings.
