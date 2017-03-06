SOCIETY

Alligator strolls across golf course with big fish in mouth

EMBED </>More News Videos

An alligator in Florida was seen walking on a golf course with a big fish in its mouth. (KTRK)

TRINITY, Fla. --
Most of us have seen our fair share of videos showing an alligator taking a stroll on a golf course, whether it's here in the Houston area or in Florida where it's a more usual occurrence.

But a recent alligator sighting in Trinity, Florida had one woman in shock.

Norma Respess was entertaining family in from North Carolina at the Seven Springs Golf and Country Club Thursday when she spotted a gator walking across the grass. But that's not the shocking part of the the sighting.

SEE ALSO: Giant gator spotted at Florida Nature Center

EMBED More News Videos

Video of a gator, that could easily be mistaken for a dinosaur, was shared on Facebook from a woman who was visiting a nature center in Lakeland.



Apparently, it was lunch time for the gator. It was carrying a big fish in its mouth as it was passing by.

"That's amazing. I've never seen that before," Respess said.

Respess' sister, Phyllis, was on the 10th hole when they noticed the gator. Phyllis took cover in a bunker when her husband Nolan shouted, "Look behind you. Look behind you."

Respass took the opportunity to capture the rare sighting that has since gone viral.

"What a sight. He's holding on to that fish," Respass said. "I don't want to get near you. I'm glad you got the fish."

It definitely made for an Only in Florida moment.

SEE ALSO: Largest live gator ever caught in Texas found near Dayton
EMBED More News Videos

The largest live gator ever caught in Texas has been found in Dayton.

Related Topics:
societyanimalsanimal newsalligatorfloridadead fishu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Jimmy Buffett to open Margaritaville retirement communities
This baby loves to dance!
Steakhouse staff hold fundraiser for coworker with terminal cancer
Couple who put off wedding until Cubs World Series win plan Cubs-themed ceremony
More Society
Top Stories
President Trump signs new travel ban executive order
9 children found living in squalor in Englewood
Man cleared of double murder takes cops, prosecutors to trial
1 dead, 22 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Jimmy Buffett to open Margaritaville retirement communities
New Peeps-flavored Oreos reportedly turning people's poop pink
Man found beaten to death on daughter's birthday, family says
Show More
Parents overdose in front of their kids
Toddler's finger cut off by escalator
Father charged for shooting son over drugs
Man dropped off at wrong location on way to nursing home located
Adele confirms marriage to partner Simon Konecki
More News
Top Video
President Trump signs new travel ban executive order
Man dropped off at wrong location on way to nursing home located
Couple who put off wedding until Cubs World Series win plan Cubs-themed ceremony
Polar Plunge raises $1.5 million for Special Olympics
More Video