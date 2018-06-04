  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Funeral for CFD diver Juan Bucio at St. Rita High School Chapel - Noon
SOCIETY

Andrea Thome releases new book, 'House of Belonging'

Author Andrea Thome released her new book, "House of Belonging." (WLS)

Author Andrea Thome has released her third book, "House of Belonging."

Thome, a former journalist who is married to retired baseball Hall of Famer and former White Sox player Jim Thome, visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the book.

Thome, who lives in Chicago, is also the author of "Walland" and "Seeds of Intention."

She will hold a book launch party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Barbara's Bookstore in Burr Ridge, during which time she will donate proceeds to West Suburban Community Pantry.
