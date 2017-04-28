SOCIETY

Andrew Holmes honored with leadership award from FBI

WASHINGTON (WLS) --
Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes was honored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., Friday with an award from Director James Comey.

Holmes received the 2016 Director's Community Leadership Award.

All the leaders honored were selected by their area FBI field office for having demonstrated outstanding contributions to their communities through service.

"This year's honorees have distinguished themselves in remarkable ways through their hard work, their leadership, and their strength of character. Time and again, today's award recipients have put others before themselves," Comey said at the ceremony.

Holmes was praised for work as board member and president of Operation Restoring Innocence, his work with schools and churches, his mentorship of children, and also his work on community-based anti-gun marches and gun buy-back programs.
Related Topics:
societycommunityFBIawardchicago violence
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Ronald McDonald House still giving back 40 years later
Indiana church's rare coin sells for $517K
Man secretly installs 'relationship saving station' at IKEA
Watch footage of a paratrooper skydiving
More Society
Top Stories
Joliet Township toddler was found dead, lying under couch
Trump: 'I thought it would be easier'
CPS will remain open until end of school year, Rahm Emanuel says
Woman attacked, killed by own dog
Bradley scores 23, Celtics eliminate Bulls 105-83
Man sexually abused 12-year-old girl in West Woodlawn
Brutal beating of woman caught on video; 4 arrests, more possible
Show More
West Dundee man gets 11 years for molesting children he knew
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
Macy's to sell upper floors of State Street store
Trump supporters reflect on his first 100 days in office
Former CPS CEO Byrd-Bennett sentenced to 4.5 years in prison
More News
Photos
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
More Photos