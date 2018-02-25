Art on theMART to bring art to Riverwalk

The Merchandise Mart building draws attention on its own, but city leaders hope to make it even more appealing - by turning it into a canvas."Art on theMART" is the latest phase of the Chicago Riverwalk beautification project and will employ state-of-the-art projectors to display art on the building's nearly three-acre wall."To our knowledge this art installation is unprecedented," said Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Mark Kelly. "Art on theMART will be the world's largest permanent projection system...The wall will be given over totally to art projections. No branding. No sponsorships or messaging allowed."The project will be privately funded and the City of Chicago and theMART will enter into a 30-year agreement to facilitate it."It brings our innovation, our imagination and our ingenuity together in a single statement," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel.Officials hope the project will bring visitors to the Riverwalk."Art on theMART will transform this emerging art form and further establish the Riverwalk as one of the most important new urban spaces in the country."The display will begin in Fall 2018.