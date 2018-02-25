SOCIETY

Art on theMART to bring art to Riverwalk

EMBED </>More Videos

The Riverwalk will become an outdoor gallery when Art on theMART opens in Fall 2018. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Merchandise Mart building draws attention on its own, but city leaders hope to make it even more appealing - by turning it into a canvas.

"Art on theMART" is the latest phase of the Chicago Riverwalk beautification project and will employ state-of-the-art projectors to display art on the building's nearly three-acre wall.

"To our knowledge this art installation is unprecedented," said Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Commissioner Mark Kelly. "Art on theMART will be the world's largest permanent projection system...The wall will be given over totally to art projections. No branding. No sponsorships or messaging allowed."

The project will be privately funded and the City of Chicago and theMART will enter into a 30-year agreement to facilitate it.

"It brings our innovation, our imagination and our ingenuity together in a single statement," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Officials hope the project will bring visitors to the Riverwalk.

"Art on theMART will transform this emerging art form and further establish the Riverwalk as one of the most important new urban spaces in the country."

The display will begin in Fall 2018.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyartpublic artChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Park Forest woman shares grief, healing process on YouTube after husband's death
3-mile-long 'Lei of Aloha' honors Parkland shooting victims
Calls for gun control, Broward County Sheriff's resignation increase after Fla. school shooting
Thousands climb 1,632 steps for "Hustle Up the Hancock" event
More Society
Top Stories
2 girls, ages 6 and 14 shot in Hermosa
4 killed, 22 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night
Organized labor case from Ill. goes in front of Supreme Court
Pastor's son, friend killed in apparent double homicide
Woman found beaten, bloodied inside Houston mall bathroom
Chicago police officer shoots person in Back of the Yards
2 Mundelein High School students arrested for shooting threat on social media
Park Forest woman shares grief, healing process on YouTube after husband's death
Show More
CTA conductor attacked on Red Line near Sheridan
99-year-old woman held hostage in Utah
Woman tied up, robbed during Lakeview home invasion
$8.5 billion O'Hare expansion to be negotiated
More News
Top Video
Calls for gun control, Broward County Sheriff's resignation increase after Fla. school shooting
Park Forest woman shares grief, healing process on YouTube after husband's death
Woman tied up, robbed during Lakeview home invasion
High winds, flooding cause damage across Chicago, Northwest Indiana
More Video