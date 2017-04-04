SOCIETY

Artistic director of 'Hiplet' ballerinas talks teaching, upcoming performances

This weekend the community is coming together to celebrate the success of the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
It is the only African-American classically-trained ballet school in the country and this weekend the community is coming together to celebrate the success of the Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center.

Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center artistic director Homer Hans Bryant sat down with ABC 7's Cheryl Burton to talk about the school.

Bryant talked about how teaching is a class-by-class journey to discover purpose.

Dancers will perform on Sunday at the Museum of Science and Industry at a benefit for the school's scholarship fund.
