Artistic director of 'Hiplet' ballerinas talks teaching, upcoming performances

It is the only African-American classically-trained ballet school in the country and this weekend the community is coming together to celebrate the success of the Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center.Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center artistic director Homer Hans Bryant sat down with ABC 7's Cheryl Burton to talk about the school.Bryant talked about how teaching is a class-by-class journey to discover purpose.Dancers will perform on Sunday at the Museum of Science and Industry at a benefit for the school's scholarship fund.