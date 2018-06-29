SOCIETY

Artists descend upon Streator to paint town's history

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of artists are descending upon Streator, Illinois, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, where they will paint murals over the next few days. (WLS)

By
STREATOR, Ill. (WLS) --
Hundreds of artists are descending upon Streator, Illinois, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, where they will paint murals over the next few days.

These are the walldogs. Artists whose predecessors once dangled from ropes painting ads on the sides of buildings. The modern day walldog paints history.

"We step into a town and at first we don't know anything, and by the time we leave, we're explaining to the town things that they didn't remember which is fantastic," said walldog Doug Haffner.

Walldogs, 260 of them, from throughout the U.S. and at least half a dozen foreign countries are in Streator, population 14,000. The murals that they'll complete in four days will tell volumes about town's 150 years.

"There are so many great stories and these kids are gonna grow up in town learning things about their town that they probably never would've had the opportunity to hear about," said David Reed with the Streator Historical Society.

So here you go. One mural is for Clarence Mulford, the creator of Hop-a-long Cassidy and his Wild West adventures. He was born in Streator.

Astronomer Clyde Tombaugh's mural wins a spot on Main Street, and why not? He discovered Pluto. Tombaugh was born in Streator.

Streator has a rich baseball history that is personified in part by one Elmer Blasco.

Elmer went to work years ago for Rawlings, and came up with the idea for baseball's Gold Glove award which won him a spot in Cooperstown and now in his hometown.

Midget race car champion Bob Tattersall is a proud son of Streator. His widow Dee has been proudly watching the artists create.

"My heart is gonna fall. It's gonna fall. I've shed a lot of tears already. I go home at night and think how wonderful this has been," said Dee Tattersall, wife of Bob Tattersall.

"It's just been a great way for us to come together as a community and do something to celebrate ourselves and our town," said Streator City Council Member Tara Bedei.

Walldogs have been painting murals in towns now for 25 years. They paint for free. Their pay comes in food, lodging, and most importantly, the joy and pride they leave behind.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhistorymural artspaintingLaSalle CountyLivingston County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Lottery ticket worth $2M sold in Willowbrook
Jury rules against former CPD detective Guevara, awards $17M to victim
Chicago's Community Kitchens celebrates 20 years at the Great Chicago Food Depository
Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Forecast calls for near-record heat
African dust could hit Chicago this weekend
Aurora man charged in Oswego hit-and-run that killed softball coach
Boy, 14, shot in leg in the Loop
Father Pfleger plans march on Dan Ryan Expressway amid CPD concerns
Neighbors call police on 12-year-old boy cutting grass
What we know about Capital Gazette shooting suspect
Jury rules against former CPD detective Guevara, awards $17M to victim
Show More
Capital Gazette journalists focus on publishing Annapolis newspaper
Attorneys work to reunite 2 Brazilian boys in Chicago with fathers
Some homeowners in foreclosure clusters seeing higher property taxes
Grandson charged in death of Gary woman found after house fire
More News