SOCIETY

Ashley Madison's parent company makes $11 million hacking settlement

EMBED </>More Videos

The parent company of Ashley Madison agreed to an $11 million settlement.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
The parent company of a dating site marketed for adultery has agreed to an $11 million settlement for people who had their personal information exposed.

In 2015, hackers stole the information of 37 million members of the website Ashley Madison, whose slogan is "Life is short. Have an affair."

The information was then posted online.

In the settlement, Ashley Madison's parent company denies any wrongdoing.

A federal judge still needs to approve the deal.

Ashley Madison has long courted attention with its claim to be the Internet's leading facilitator of extramarital liaisons, boasting that "thousands of cheating wives and cheating husbands sign up every day looking for an affair."

In 2015, TrustedSec Chief Executive Dave Kennedy said the information dump included full names, passwords, street addresses, credit card information and "an extensive amount of internal data."

In a separate blog, Errata Security Chief Executive Rob Graham said the information released included details such as users' height, weight and GPS coordinates. He said men outnumbered women on the service five-to-one.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societywebsiteshackingtechnologyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'Night of the Living Dead' creator George Romero dies at 77
Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless
Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO
5th annual USO BBQ for the Troops
More Society
Top Stories
Flood waters continue to rise along Fox River
Illinois pilot killed in Kansas plane crash
$1 million in marijuana found in brand new Ford Fusions
Community leader killed in Far South Side shooting
Chicago man, 18, fatally shot in University Park
6 months in, record low job approval for Trump: Poll
Canceled $30K wedding becomes dinner for Indiana homeless
Show More
Illinois has budget but no school funding plan
'Night of the Living Dead' creator George Romero dies at 77
American citizen sentenced to 10 years in Iran on spying conviction
Jose Quintana dazzles in Cubs debut, fans 12 to beat Orioles 8-0
Man shot by Chicago police on NW Side
More News
Top Video
Daily Herald: Weak personal income growth in Illinois
Get organized during the summer slump
Holistic care for your pet
Community leader killed in Far South Side shooting
More Video