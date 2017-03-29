Earlier this year, women across America band together to march for their rights, solidarity and freedom.
Nicole Lapin, best-selling author, former journalist and businesswoman, said it's time for women to lead by example and take charge of their own lives, and their careers.
In her new book, "Boss B****: A Simple 12-Step Plan to Take Charge of Your Career," Lapin shows readers how, drawing on lessons from both the ultimate fails and hard-earned successes from women rockstars across the country. Lapin advocates women taking charge of her own future and to embrace being a boss in all aspects of the word: whether as the boss of her own life and career, the literal boss at work, or as the boss of her own company.
Lapin will participate in a panel sponsored by the National Association of Women Business Owners.
WHAT: NAWBO YEA! Investor Panel with Book Signing by Nicole Lapin
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday (Nicole will sign books 5:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.)
WHERE: 954 West Washington, Ste. 402, Chicago
$20 donation
For panel pre-registration information, visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yea-investor-panel-event-tickets-32666066083
For more information about Lapin, visit: www.nicolelapin.com
Author gives women advice for taking charge of career, life
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories