Author gives women advice for taking charge of career, life

Author Nicole Lapin (WLS)

Earlier this year, women across America band together to march for their rights, solidarity and freedom.

Nicole Lapin, best-selling author, former journalist and businesswoman, said it's time for women to lead by example and take charge of their own lives, and their careers.

In her new book, "Boss B****: A Simple 12-Step Plan to Take Charge of Your Career," Lapin shows readers how, drawing on lessons from both the ultimate fails and hard-earned successes from women rockstars across the country. Lapin advocates women taking charge of her own future and to embrace being a boss in all aspects of the word: whether as the boss of her own life and career, the literal boss at work, or as the boss of her own company.

Lapin will participate in a panel sponsored by the National Association of Women Business Owners.

WHAT: NAWBO YEA! Investor Panel with Book Signing by Nicole Lapin
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday (Nicole will sign books 5:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.)
WHERE: 954 West Washington, Ste. 402, Chicago

$20 donation

For panel pre-registration information, visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yea-investor-panel-event-tickets-32666066083

For more information about Lapin, visit: www.nicolelapin.com
