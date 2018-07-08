SOCIETY

Author Kristine Grant on creating positive relationships

Many people find it difficult to resolve conflict in their relationships, but relationship coach Kristine Grant's new book is designed to help them do just that. (WLS)

Communication is the key to any healthy relationship, whether its romantic, friendly, or professional.

Author Kristine Grant.joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the power of the written word is marriage and family therapist.

"Relation-Shift: A Radical Way to Heal" uses real-life situations to help readers resolve conflict in their relationships.

For more information about Grant and her book, visit: www.inspiredheartletters.com.

Grant spoke with ABC7 Chicago to give viewers tips on creating positive relationships.

