SOCIETY

Baby giggles after seeing mom clearly for first time with new glasses

EMBED </>More News Videos

A sweet video of a baby getting tot-sized glasses has captured the hearts of hundreds of thousands online.

A sweet video of a baby getting tot-sized glasses has captured the hearts of hundreds of thousands online.

Christine Rosenhj shared a video on Feb. 13 of her son, Emil, receiving the pair of tiny glasses to help him see clearly for the first time.

The adorable video shows baby Emil sitting in his car seat when his mother puts the glasses on his face. Emil's reaction is priceless. He blinks and looks around before letting out a little giggle when the world eventually comes into focus for him.



"Today is a great day. Emil got his glasses. The journey has been long and our little baby has really been through a lot to sit here and smile with his little glasses," Rosenhj wrote.

As of Monday morning, Emil's wide-eyed gaze and beautiful smile as he finally got to see his mom and dad properly has been shared more than 3,300 times with more than 710,000 video views on Facebook and 21,000 views on Instagram.

Related Topics:
societyvisionbabyviral videobuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
NJ father launches 'Kindness Challenge' following son's suicide
PHOTOS: Giraffes enjoy spring-like weather at Brookfield Zoo
'Trash Raccoon' hitches seven-mile ride
29th Annual National Black Nurses Day Celebration
More Society
Top Stories
Hundreds gather at 'Not My President's Day' protest downtown
Barricade situation ends in Little Village
Assassination of Kim Jong Nam appears to be visible on CCTV footage
Okla. workers fired for no-show on 'Day Without Immigrants'
2017 Chicago Auto Show Guide
5 SUVs stolen from Libertyville dealership
CPD: 4 killed, 24 wounded in Presidents Day weekend city shootings
Show More
You can now buy Snapchat Spectacles online
Faith leaders pledge to stand with immigrants
Police: Woman stabbed girl, 8, in head in Pa.
Report: HS student charged in Brighton Park shooting that killed 3
Twin tragedies give survivor a new face
More News
Top Video
I-Team: Uber Safety Risk?
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of 'major incident'
Final day of Chicago Auto Show Monday
5 SUVs stolen from Libertyville dealership
More Video