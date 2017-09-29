CHICAGO (WLS) --Clark Atlanta University (CAU) returns to Chicago for the 20th Annual Football Classic. CAU Panthers are suiting up to play in a highly anticipated game against Grambling State University (GSU) on Saturday, September 30.
"The Chicago Football Classic is happy to announce this exciting game against two amazing teams," says Larry Huggins, Co-Founder of the Chicago Football Classic. "Everyone is anticipating this match-up and the electrifying Battle of the Bands."
For the first time in CAU's history, a woman serves as band director. "I am honored and excited to make history at CAU," says Brock. "In a male dominated profession, it is a privilege for female directors to show that we are just as qualified, we can compete on a large scale, as with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)," she adds. According to the HBCU National Band Directors Consortium, there are only five female band directors serving HBCUs across the nation serving as head director or as assistant/associate director.
The highly anticipated rivalry between the two teams is billed as a 'must see' attraction on Chicago's historic Soldier Field. CAU returns for the second straight year as the reigning champ with its' victory over Central State in last year's Classic.
The game, in its 20th year, provides more than $1.7 million in scholarship money and draws thousands of sports fans, families, and high school students.
Kickoff is at 3:30pm CST. Tickets can be purchased at chicagofootballclassic.biz.