Bears player Cam Meredith spreads Thanksgiving cheer for kids

Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Cam Meredith, who is helping spread the holiday cheer by serving Thanksgiving dinner to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, visited WCL.Cam has partnered with KRa organic sports drink to pledge to give all boys and girls in Chicago access to sports activities. He and several teammates will be visiting Mercy Home Tuesday night.Windy City surprised him by arranging for $2500 worth of sports equipment to be given to the home courtesy of Wilson Sporting Goods.Simon and Shuster also donated over $12,000 worth of books to Mercy Home's libraries and Joann Fabrics provided a shopping spree to help Mercy stock up for arts and crafts for the kids.