Birthday freebies! Where to go to score free presents

HOUSTON --Sign up now so that when your birthday rolls around, your inbox will be full of free presents!
Applebee's - Free birthday dessert with the purchase of an entree
Arby's - Free milkshake with any purchase, as well as a free roast beef sandwich after signing up
Au Bon Pain - Free lunch
Auntie Anne's Pretzels - Free BOGO coupon for any pretzel item
Aveda - Free gift up to $24 in value
Baskin Robbins - Free ice cream
Beef 'O' Brady's - Free dessert with the purchase of any entree.
Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream - Free scoop of ice cream plus $3 off an ice cream cake
Benihana's Japanese Restaurant - $30 gift certificate.
BJ's Restaurants - Free dessert
Boston Market - Free treat
Brio Tuscan Grille - Free complimentary entree up to $15.
Bruster's - Special birthday gift
Buca di Beppo - Free birthday gift
Buffalo Wild Wings - Free gift to Buffalo Circle members
Captain D's - Birthday gift
Caribou Coffee - Free medium drink
Carrabba's Italian Grill - Free dessert
Chili's - Free dessert
Cinnabon - Free MochaLatte Chill
Coldstone Creamery - Free Coldstone Creation after purchasing one Coldstone Creation
Corner Bakery - Free birthday treat
Culver's - Free birthday gift
Dairy Queen - Buy one, get one free Blizzard Treat coupon just for signing up, as well as one on your birthday. Take $3 off an 8-10" Blizzard or DQ Cake on your birthday.
Denny's - Free Grand Slam breakfast
Dickey's BBQ - Free dessert with purchase of meat and two sides
Dippin Dots - Free small cup of Dippin Dots
Dunkin Donuts - Free beverage on your birthday
Einstein Bros. Bagels - Free breakfast sandwich when you buy any drink
Firehouse Subs - Free medium celebratory sub with valid ID.
Genghis Grill - Free birthday bowl
Godiva - $10 to spend on anything in the store, as well as a free truffle each month
Grimaldi's - Free large pizza with one topping
Honey Baked Ham - Free ham classic sandwich
Hooters - 10 free wings
IHOP - Free Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity stack of pancakes
Jack In The Box - Two free tacos with any purchase
Jamba Juice - Free juice or smoothie, plus $3 off your first purchase
Kolache Factory - Free kolache
La Madeleine - Free pastry
Macaroni Grill - Free dessert
Noodles and Company - Free birthday crispy (Rice Krispie treat)
Nothing Bundt Cakes - Free bundlet mini bundt cake
Olive Garden - Free dessert
Panera - Free birthday pastry, as well as a sweet welcome reward
Pappasito's - Free dessert with the purchase of one adult entree
Redbox - Free movie rental
Red Lobster - $5 off any two adult dinner entrees
Red Robin - Free burger during your birthday month
Ryan's - Free birthday gift
Sbarro - Free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza when you join and on your birthday
Sephora - Free birthday gift that changes each year
Smoothie King - Sign up and get a coupon for a 20oz. smoothie for $1.99. Get a BOGO free smoothie on your birthday.
Spaghetti Warehouse - Get a free appetizer for joining and a free meal on your birthday
Starbuck's - Free drink and 15 percent off any purchase at StarbucksStore.com
Taco Cabana - Free flauta plate on your birthday and a free fajita taco for signing up
Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Free smoothie
Twin Peaks - Free chips and queso for signing up, and eat free on your birthday
Wingstop - Free large fresh cut seasoned fries