The Black Women's Expo is taking place this weekend in Chicago, marking its 23rd anniversary.McCormick Place is filled with booths offering the latest trends, products and services created for black women.ABC7's Roz Varon and Terrell Brown stopped by Friday. Stacey Baca, Larry Mowry and others from ABC7 will be there on Saturday.The expo runs through Sunday.For more information and how to get tickets visit theblackwomensexpo.com