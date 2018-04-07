Black Women's Expo continues Saturday at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) --Black women are flocking to McCormick Place this weekend for the 24th annual Black Women's Expo. The exciting and empowering expo is the place to be for brands seeking to engage with African American consumers in multiple markets.
Date: Saturday, April 7, 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 8, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Address: McCormick Place - North Building, 2301 S. King Dr., Chicago
Admission: $20 adults; $6 children
Visit the Black Women's Expo's website for more information.