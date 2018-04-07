SOCIETY

Black Women's Expo continues Saturday at McCormick Place

The Black Women's Expo is taking place this weekend in Chicago, marking its 24th anniversary. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Black women are flocking to McCormick Place this weekend for the 24th annual Black Women's Expo. The exciting and empowering expo is the place to be for brands seeking to engage with African American consumers in multiple markets.

Date: Saturday, April 7, 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 8, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Address: McCormick Place - North Building, 2301 S. King Dr., Chicago

Admission: $20 adults; $6 children

Visit the Black Women's Expo's website for more information.
