WOMEN

Black Women's Expo returns to Chicago

EMBED </>More News Videos

The 23rd Annual Chicago Black Women?s Expo returns to McCormick Place April 7-9, 2017. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 23rd Annual Chicago Black Women's Expo returns to McCormick Place April 7-9, 2017. It's the first stop in its three-city tour, also appearing in Atlanta, Georgia and Washington, D.C. The Black Women's Expo gives African American women an opportunity to get informed, empowered, and discover the latest trends and products specifically created for them. The Black Women's Expo is presented by Procter & Gamble's My Black is Beautiful in partnership with Walgreens. The BWe offers informative seminars and panel discussions presented by notable local and national speakers and lecturers, educational exhibits and corporate displays, and rousing entertainment. Founder of the Black Women's Expo, Merry Green, and Rona Fourte from Walgreen Co. joined ABC 7 live from McCormick Place to talk about all of the fun.

Event: Black Women's Expo
Date: Friday, April 7 - Sunday, April 9
Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sunday
Address: McCormick Place
Admission: $20 at the Door, $15 at participating Walgreens $6 for children, and $5 for the BWe Teen Summit with promo code; weekend passes are available for $45. Tickets for The Black Women's Expo can be purchased online at www.theblackwomensexpo.com
Link: http://www.theblackwomensexpo.com

EMBED More News Videos

Sunday is the last day to check out the Black Women?s Expo at McCormick Place.

Related Topics:
societywomencommunitySouth LoopChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WOMEN
Nationwide health tour begins in Chicago
Black Women's Expo continues Saturday at McCormick Place
Black Women's Expo kicks off at McCormick Place
Protesters interrupt Phenomenal Woman Awards Dinner
More women
SOCIETY
Utah girl with Alopecia dazzles at school's 'crazy hair day'
Black Women's Expo continues Saturday at McCormick Place
Woman gets head stuck in closed subway door
Kids who dress up as superheroes have this in common
More Society
Top Stories
Church bombings in Egypt kill 37, wound dozens
Man killed in Elmwood Park gas station shoot-out
Police: Wrong-way driver cited after Old Town chase, crash
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South Holland
Police searching for driver of stolen SUV after Lake Forest crash
2 dead, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Not so silent night: Dallas emergency siren system hacked
Show More
Blackhawks to play Predators in first round of Stanley Cup Playoffs
17-year-old Chicago girl killed in Bartlett crash
Daily Herald: Archdiocese of Chicago launching plan to share parish resources
Nationwide health tour begins in Chicago
Easter brunch with Meli Cafe
More News
Top Video
Daily Herald: Archdiocese of Chicago launching plan to share parish resources
Easter brunch with Meli Cafe
Nationwide health tour begins in Chicago
Windy City Sweets offers Easter treats
More Video