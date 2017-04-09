Black Women's Expo returns to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --The 23rd Annual Chicago Black Women's Expo returns to McCormick Place April 7-9, 2017. It's the first stop in its three-city tour, also appearing in Atlanta, Georgia and Washington, D.C. The Black Women's Expo gives African American women an opportunity to get informed, empowered, and discover the latest trends and products specifically created for them. The Black Women's Expo is presented by Procter & Gamble's My Black is Beautiful in partnership with Walgreens. The BWe offers informative seminars and panel discussions presented by notable local and national speakers and lecturers, educational exhibits and corporate displays, and rousing entertainment. Founder of the Black Women's Expo, Merry Green, and Rona Fourte from Walgreen Co. joined ABC 7 live from McCormick Place to talk about all of the fun.
Event: Black Women's Expo
Date: Friday, April 7 - Sunday, April 9
Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Sunday
Address: McCormick Place
Admission: $20 at the Door, $15 at participating Walgreens $6 for children, and $5 for the BWe Teen Summit with promo code; weekend passes are available for $45. Tickets for The Black Women's Expo can be purchased online at www.theblackwomensexpo.com
Link: http://www.theblackwomensexpo.com