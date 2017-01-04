SOCIETY

Georgia boy grows out hair for 2 years to help friend with Alopecia
A boy in Georgia has spent two years growing out his hair to help his friend in Florida who lost her hair. (WPVI)

A boy in Georgia has spent two years growing out his hair to help his friend in Florida who lost her hair.

Ten-year-old Tyler Boone wanted to help his friend, 12-year-old Gabby Ruiz, who lost her hair because of the hair loss disorder, Alopecia.

So Tyler helped to make her a wig. He said he didn't care at all that he's been mistaken for a girl these past two years.

"I am cutting my hair for Gabby, I want to make her happy," he said.

Tyler grew 12 inches of hair and Gabby had the honor of finally cutting it.

Gabby got a brand new wig courtesy of her dear friend, and Tyler got a whole new look of his own.
