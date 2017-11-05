Boy with Zamboni costume on Halloween rides real one at United Center

CHICAGO (WLS) --A Naperville 13-year-old who uses a wheelchair built a Zamboni costume for Halloween. On Sunday, he rode a real one at the United Center.
Luke Fanella, a big Blackhawks fan, was born with a muscle disorder that makes it difficult to walk sometimes.
His Zamboni costume was featured in an ABC7 story last week and the Blackhawks too notice. The team invited Fanella and his family to help clear the ice.
"I'm super happy that I had this opportunity and I just want to thank the Blackhawks," he said Sunday.
His mother, Wendy Fanella, said the highlight for him was seeing the giant crowd in the arena.
"I'm elated for him. This is like a dream," she said.