Chicago brain tumor survivor climbing mountains around world to raise money for Lurie Children's Hospital

Alex Pancoe on top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago man hopes to soon be one of the only people to ever climb the highest mountains on each of the seven continents.

Thirty-one-year-old Alex Pancoe was diagnosed with a brain tumor at just 18.

When he got the news that his tumor was benign, he took it as a second chance at life. He wanted to give back to Lurie Children's Hospital, and promised his doctor he would find a way to repay him.

He is still on that mission. His plan? To raise $1 million for pediatric tumor research by climbing all seven of those summits.

"One of the things I love about mountain climbing is you do have to conquer your fear at any moment, something can happen to you, and you really just need to accept that, that doesn't mean I'm not scared, I'm scared when I am up there, but you just have to kind of brace it and overcome that," Pancoe said.
The doctors at Lure know his case is very special.

"Just think about that, this young man who had this life-changing event, this tragedy has now taken his energy and moved it forward to help others that's so inspiring to us all," said Dr. Steward Goldman, Lurie division head of hematology/oncology.

Only 58 people in the world have climbed all seven mountains. Alex has already climbed three of the seven, and is now on his way to his next adventure.

For more information and to donate, visit peaksofmind.com.

Eyewitness News Reporter Diane Pathieu talked with Alex and you'll hear more about his story making Chicago Proud coming up Tuesday afternoon on ABC7 Eyewitness News.
