British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space

In celebration of the career of the late pop icon David Bowie, Royal Mail launched dozens of special stamps into space.
Fifty two box sets were sent into outer space as part of #thestampsthatfelltoearth, a campaign featuring Bowie stamps throughout his illustrious five decade career. People are invited to guess where the box sets will land for a chance to win a set for themselves; a fitting tribute for the man that fell to earth.
