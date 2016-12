Monday marks the beginning of Kwanzaa. The holiday began back in 1966 to celebrate African-American heritage and culture.Seven candles are lit each night of the week-long holiday to highlight the seven principles of Kwanzaa including unity, creativity and faith.To kick off the 50th annual celebration of Kwanzaa, the Bronzeville Children's Museum will hold a holiday celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. with a poetic story teller, music and crafts.