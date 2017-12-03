DISABILITY

Campaign aims to teach disability etiquette

EMBED </>More Videos

The We Are Able campaign is popping up in schools across Chicago. (WLS)

By and Marissa N. Isang
Sunday is International Day of Persons With Disabilities and there is a campaign under way to raise awareness about creating a more inclusive society.

The We Are Able campaign is popping up in schools across Chicago. Eyewitness News Anchor Rob Elgas caught up the young man it to discuss his personal connection to the cause.

Eyewitness News Anchor Rob Elgas caught up the young man it to discuss his personal connection to the cause.

Griffen Saul is the founder of the We Are Able campaign. a movement he started in honor of his father.

"So even before I was born my father was diagnosed with advanced multiple sclerosis," said Saul. "So this was very effecting of my childhood because I wasn't able to play sports with him and go the park with him and the way that I coped with it was by working with people with disabilities. As I got to high school, he fell increasingly ill due to his disease and ended up passing away in my junior year on December 4, 2015. That was really a stake in the ground for me."
So he got to work creating a program to educate people on empathy and proper disability etiquette.

"Asking if a person needs help is a really big thing," Saul said.

Since the kick off in December 2015, hundreds have taken the pledge of equality.

"We have over 20 school participating and we are hoping to reach over a 1,000 people this year," Saul said.

Over this past week about 150 students at Whitney Young to the pledge. The school's group leader for We Are Able says it's all about leading by example.
"Make sure you can lead by example and show people I know this, I believe it and I'm proud of it and I know this is a great message that needs to be learned by everybody. I think it should be spread and everyone should have this knowledge," said Lauren Radomski, Whitney Young group leader of the We Are Able Campaign.

Griffen is already taking the first steps to expand the program nationwide. He is launching it at schools in Boston where he now goes to college.

For more information, visit https://www.weable.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydisabilitydisability issues
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DISABILITY
Missing Rogers Park man, 71, located
New career academy opens to benefit adults with disabilities
Judge orders CPS to pay longtime teacher $1M in civil case
State police to crack down on illegal use of accessible parking spots
More disability
SOCIETY
ABC7 honored with 9 Midwest Emmy Awards
Trolley ride aims to 'Re-Imagine Englewood'
Community surprises Wis. police officer battling cancer with new car
DuPage County launches text line for teens in crisis
More Society
Top Stories
5 teens seriously hurt in crash on Lake Shore Drive
Woman, 81, robbed on North Side
Remains of missing 3-year-old N.C. girl found, authorities believe
Met Opera conductor, former Ravinia music director accused of sexual abuse
Police: 2 dead, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
What does the Senate tax plan mean for you?
Opossum breaks into liquor store and gets drunk as a skunk
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Black Souls gang racketeering trial
Show More
Registration for winter Chicago Park District programs opens this week
How to stay frugal for the holidays
CTA Blue Line train strikes person on West Side
Police: Malnourished, injured baby was kept in storage bin
More News
Top Video
Woman, 81, robbed on North Side
Tax bill clears Senate in big boost for Trump, GOP
Trolley ride aims to 'Re-Imagine Englewood'
Chicago Weather: Unseasonably warm weekend temps precede cold week
More Video