  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SOCIETY

Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car

EMBED </>More Videos

Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on October 24, 2017. (WPVI)

MONTREAL --
A Canadian man's decision to belt out a 1990s dance hit while inside his car has landed him a $149 ticket for being too loud in public.

But Taoufik Moalla said Monday he'll fight the ticket and denies his singing was as deafening as authorities claim.

Moalla says he was happily singing along with the windows mostly rolled up to C+C Music Factory's "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)," which neared the top of the Billboard chart in 1991, when he was stopped.

He says he initially thought Montreal police wanted him to move out of their way.

He says was asked if he was yelling and he said no. One of the officers walked away and returned with the fine for screaming in a public place.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worlddrivingticketsmusicsingingbizarre
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Love for Ben: Gary community raises money for boy who lost both parents
A program to help youth see The Simple Good
Girl goes on mission to find owner of missing $2
Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sells for $166K
More Society
Top Stories
2 killed in Portage crash including high school honor roll student
Boy, 10, swept through Hinsdale drainage pipe after heavy rain
Bridgeview father fatally shot on southwest side
Dad admits to disposing of 3-year-old's body, affidavit says
13-year-old shoots 10-year-old with crossbow, killing him, police say
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
Signed Rizzo photo missing from young cancer patient's room
4th woman alleges Harvey Weinstein sexual assault
Show More
Woman arrested after kidnapping her own baby from hospital
New screening rules announced for some refugees
Des Plaines man investigated for threatening congresswoman on Facebook
Video shows bank customer tackle armed robber
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
2 killed in Portage crash including high school honor roll student
Bridgeview father fatally shot on southwest side
Des Plaines man investigated for threatening congresswoman on Facebook
Holocaust survivors share their stories via hologram
More Video