SOCIETY

Carnival Cruise offers teen free vacation in exchange for Snapchat handle

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

PROSPECT, Virginia --
Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle @CarnivalCruise.

The company surprised 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb at his Prospect, Virginia, home Tuesday night after peppering the town with signs asking "Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?"

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the company offered to trade Lipscomb a free trip for his family abroad its newest ship, Carnival Horizon, in exchange for his Snapchat handle. The net worth of the trip is about $5,000.

Organizers say Lipscomb will receive customized surprises throughout the trip, which will be documented on the cruise's social channels.

The Dispatch reports the company said the trade was a fun way to claim the handle and reward a 'superfan.'
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societycarnivalcruise shipsnapchatsocial mediavacationVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Chicago photographer took rare color photos of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Trump family hosts White House egg roll
'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. talks "failing up" with Janet Davies
More Society
Top Stories
Woman hospitalized, man found in woods after Des Plaines crash
Woman stabbed on CTA bus on Mag Mile
Chicago photographer took rare color photos of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Girl, 14, dies after being shot, stabbed in 'vicious assault'
Warrants: Couple had problems before alleged cold medicine murder
High-speed chase leads to arrest after attempted kidnapping in Texas
'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from jail
Sinclair anchors 'members of a brainwashed cult,' John Oliver says
Show More
Most in Cosby jury pool have made up minds
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
Trump declares DACA 'dead,' calls for border legislation using 'nuclear option'
Missing boy, 13, found 'alive and talking' hours after falling into drainage pipe in LA
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation in Montana
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos