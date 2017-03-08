I'm grateful to all the women who came before me and fought for me to be able to be where I am. #ADayWithoutWomen #IWD2017 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2017

Today is International Women?s Day. Celebrate women around the world! #UnleashWomensPower pic.twitter.com/d3mfMIxuh5 — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) March 8, 2017

"Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult" #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/3jzQcEpKnH — Adele (@Adele) March 8, 2017

Wearing red in support of #DayWithoutaWoman. Let's make our voices heard today and every day. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/XZq4Kg1lHL — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) March 8, 2017

Happy #InternationalWomensDay beautiful ladies. Only you know your strength!! Never underestimate it and never let it be underestimated ??? — Cynthia Erivo (@CynthiaEriVo) March 8, 2017

Being a woman makes me feel like... pic.twitter.com/WRkj7AOcJY — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) March 8, 2017

To the strongest and most beautiful woman I have ever known - my gorgeous Mum. I love you forever.#internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/5INclYRGjv — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 8, 2017

Today I am standing with women everywhere whether you are able to strike or not ??????????? #IWD2017 — Tatiana Maslany (@tatianamaslany) March 8, 2017

From Sheryl Sandberg to Alicia Keys, celebrities are joining the conversation on International Women's Day.Wednesday's holiday is meant to celebrate the achievements of women and raise support for women's rights. This year, there is also A Day Without A Woman, a demonstration organized by the group behind January's Women's March on Washington. It hopes to raise awareness of women's impact on the economy and social issues.Some stars voiced general support for the holiday, sharing inspirational thoughts for women or reflecting on their female role models. Others talked about how they would be joining A Day Without A Woman demonstration.