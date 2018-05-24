SOCIETY

Chicago's population drops 3rd year in a row, US Census Bureau says

The Chicago skyline is seen from the media helicopter traveling with President Barack Obama to the landing zone, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CHICAGO --
U.S. Census Bureau says Chicago's population has decreased for the third consecutive year.

Census estimates released Wednesday say Chicago lost about 3,800 residents last year, but remains the third-largest U.S. city, with 2.7 million residents.

Chicago-based demographer Rob Paral says the figures illustrate population trends that have been happening over the past few years. He says African Americans are leaving the city, immigration is slowing and wealthier people are moving in.

Aseal Tineh is an associate policy analyst for the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. She says while jobs have been added to the area, the economy hasn't been growing as quickly.

Alden Loury is director of research at the Metropolitan Planning Council. He says the region is expected to reverse the population loss and grow through 2030.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypopulationcensusChicago
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Lake Forest Naval officer surprises sons at school
City Council approves Obama Presidential Center plans
Illinois Supreme Court orders documents in Van Dyke case be made public
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
More Society
Top Stories
Trump cancels summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
Mom charged in kidnapping of 3-month-old daughter
Armed woman shot to death by police in Gurnee linked to Antioch incident
CNN: Morgan Freeman accused of sexual harassment
Weather warms up, but Lake Michigan stays cold
Georgia jury awards $1 billion after guard rapes teen
2 women robbed at gunpoint in Old Town
Man groped, kissed girl on CTA Blue Line train in Wicker Park, police say
Show More
Widow to DWI driver: 'They killed someone's dad'
Mexican Mafia crackdown: 80 charged in massive sweep
911 calls redirected to wrong number cost 11-year-old girl her life, lawsuit says
Police: Street racers kill mom pushing stroller
More News