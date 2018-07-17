SOCIETY

CFD diver Juan Bucio died of rare heart condition, authorities say

Juan Bucio, a veteran of the Chicago Fire Department's dive team who died while searching the Chicago River for a missing boater, was remembered Tuesday as "a Chicago hero." (WLS)

Authorities announced the cause of death of Chicago Fire Department diver Juan Bucio, who died during Memorial Day Weekend while searching for a man who fell off a boat on the Chicago River.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Bucio died of a rare heart condition called lymphocytic myocarditis that can cause heart failure. His death was also ruled accidental.

Bucio, 46, was a 15-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, spending the last 11 years on the Marine and Dive Operations Unit.

Bucio was part of a crew that was searching for a man who fell off a boat and into the river in the 2600-block of South Ashland Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Prior to CFD, Bucio was a Chicago police officer from 2000-2003, a police spokesman confirmed.
