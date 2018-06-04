CFD diver Juan Bucio to be laid to rest Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Monday is the funeral for a Chicago Fire Department diver who has been called a hero.
Juan Bucio died during a rescue attempt on the Chicago River a week ago Monday.
For Bucio's family and friends, it's their final goodbye to the father and veteran diver before he is laid to rest at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney. The 46-year-old CFD veteran was trying to save 28-year-old Alberto Lopez who fell into the South Branch of the Chicago River.
Sunday, members of Chicago's Fire Department stood and saluted his casket as it arrived at St. Rita's High School Chapel for a visitation. A Chicago flag was draped over it as friends and family held on to one another.
Bucio's visitation drew hundreds of people, including members of the Chicago Police Department, the mayor and governor. The crowd Sunday was a true indication of when someone makes the brave decision to become a firefighter they join a family like no other.
"We all celebrate it when things go well, and when things don't go well, we all show up to make sure everybody knows that it counted," said retired Chicago Firefighter Kevin Casey.
The veteran diver and firefighter was a father of two young boys. Those boys were seen holding hands with a Chicago Fire Department commander as they left the chapel Sunday.
Monday's service will be begin at noon at St. Rita. From there, the department says his casket will be taken to Mount Auburn Cemetery and will be transported by a CFD Fire Engine.