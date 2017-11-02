SOCIETY

Cheryl Burton marks 25 years at ABC 7

Cheryl Burton came to ABC 7 25 years ago from a station in Wichita, Kansas (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Eyewitness News anchor Cheryl Burton celebrated a milestone on Wednesday.

Burton came to ABC 7 25 years ago from a station in Wichita, Kansas. She has covered a wide range of stories over the years and is now a fixture on the anchor desk here on Eyewitness News at 5 PM. Her first story was a three-part series on the Chicago Bears' wives.

"I want to say thank you to each and every one of you out there for all the well wishes, for supporting me for 25 years because I know you have a choice. It's been an extraordinary experience to witness history and just cover ordinary people doing extraordinary things in the diverse neighborhoods where I was born and raised," Burton said.

Congratulations, Cheryl!
