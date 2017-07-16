Chicago area car dealerships raise money for USO

CHICAGO (WLS) --For the fifth year in a row, Chicago area auto dealers brought out the grills for our military.
The goal was to raise money for troops and their families during the USO barbecue for the troops.
The USO provides financial and emotional support to service members on the move -- and their families left behind.
The food, classic cars and Cubs and concert ticket raffles were all key components of the car industry's focus in charitable giving.
"You can see our community here we are in the midst of a crisis during this historic flood and yet our community comes out and supports the USO," said Fox Lake Mayor Donny Schmit.
"We have a great crowd, everyone coming out to support the troops because it is a great cause," said Jamie Zazove.
You can still make a donation through the end of the month.
For more information, visit www.drivechicago.com or usoofillinois.org.