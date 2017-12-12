Chicago Bull Kris Dunn, who knows what it's like to grow up during tough times, made Chicago Proud Tuesday when he treated 25 children to a shopping spree at Water Tower Place.The kids had no idea what to expect when they walked into the Adidas store in Water Tower Place. But tonight the kids from Mercy Home not only met Bulls star Kris Dunn, they also got an early Christmas present."I'm giving you guys a $500 gift card for doing good. It's my Christmas gift to you guys," Dunn told them.It's the kind of Christmas gift these kids would likely never even imagine. The 16 boys and nine girls were chosen because of their good grades and community service. Most come from broken homes where many suffered abuse and neglect.But Tuesday night 14-year-old Rashaun Jackson got to shop for high end sports gear without worrying how to pay for it."I feel blessed. Not a lot of kids get this opportunity. That's one of the things I like about Mercy Home; I'm open to a lot of opportunities," Jackson said.Even though he's an NBA star making millions, Dunn grew up with little parental influence. His father was in another state, and his mother was often in jail."I understand what they are going through. It's hard. I just try to do something to lift their spirits, especially with Christmas coming," he said.The Bulls star, who has an endorsement deal with Adidas, even takes a turn behind the counter at the register."For a person like Kris to come in, give them this experience, spend the amount of time with them, our kids are gonna remember this forever," said Jim Morrese of Mercy Home.One of the things Mercy Home tries to teach kids is to give back. Appropriately, some of them used part of the spending spree to buy Christmas gifts for family.